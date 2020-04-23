14820 Welbeck Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range

SHOWINGS BEGIN ON MONDAY MAY 18TH! Home will be ready for immediate move in! SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR and come see this beautiful home or WATCH THE LIVE VIRTUAL TOUR ON MONDAY between 4:00-4:30pm! The large windows allow daylight to enrich your entire living space. A relaxing and soothing floor-plan throughout to accompany you as you watch a movie in your relaxing new home. Living area also feature great height ceilings for a beautiful accent wall, or a large Christmas tree. Master bedroom is just right and ready to accommodate your needs. Come make this YOUR NEW HOME. Schedule a tour today!