Channelview, TX
14820 Welbeck Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

14820 Welbeck Drive

14820 Welbeck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14820 Welbeck Drive, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHOWINGS BEGIN ON MONDAY MAY 18TH! Home will be ready for immediate move in! SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR and come see this beautiful home or WATCH THE LIVE VIRTUAL TOUR ON MONDAY between 4:00-4:30pm! The large windows allow daylight to enrich your entire living space. A relaxing and soothing floor-plan throughout to accompany you as you watch a movie in your relaxing new home. Living area also feature great height ceilings for a beautiful accent wall, or a large Christmas tree. Master bedroom is just right and ready to accommodate your needs. Come make this YOUR NEW HOME. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14820 Welbeck Drive have any available units?
14820 Welbeck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 14820 Welbeck Drive have?
Some of 14820 Welbeck Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14820 Welbeck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14820 Welbeck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14820 Welbeck Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14820 Welbeck Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 14820 Welbeck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14820 Welbeck Drive offers parking.
Does 14820 Welbeck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14820 Welbeck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14820 Welbeck Drive have a pool?
No, 14820 Welbeck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14820 Welbeck Drive have accessible units?
No, 14820 Welbeck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14820 Welbeck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14820 Welbeck Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14820 Welbeck Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14820 Welbeck Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

