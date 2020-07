Amenities

Start the new off right in this lovely home! Ready for immediate move-in. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and updated! Kitchen offers granite countertops and lots of storage space. Tiled flooring throughout main living areas meaning easy clean ups! Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. You do not want to miss this home. Zoned to Galena Park ISD. Easy and convenient access to freeways, schools and major shopping centers. Give us a call today to schedule a showing.