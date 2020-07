Amenities

Ready for immediate move-in! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, home in the Sterling Green subdivision is just off Beltway 8 and just minutes from local schools to make for ease in your daily commute. This home features Granite Countertops, all tile flooring, a long driveway for extra parking space, and it is located in a cul de sac. Homes in this area go fast, schedule to see this one today before its gone!