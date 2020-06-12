/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Central Gardens, TX
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Results within 1 mile of Central Gardens
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.
Results within 5 miles of Central Gardens
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
841 Oak Terrace
841 Oak Bnd, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1395 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full baths 2 car garage,all kitchen appliance, washer dryer hook ups Spacious town-home with a fenced in yard. Quiet Neighborhood. $1400.00 per month and a $750.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Nederland Ave
304 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 07/10/20 townhome for rent - Property Id: 294617 **PRE-LEASING JULY MOVE IN** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for July move in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 N 23rd
312 N 23rd St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
312 N. 23rd - This three bedroom, two bath house is located in Nederland near Boston Avenue and Central Middle School. This home has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a built-in oven, stove top, and dishwasher.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Ln
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $1600.00 Deposit $1600.00 Spacious brick home in Port Neches, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in PNGISD. Nice carpeting throughout, kitchen cabinets newly painted. Good size bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3001 8th Street Unit 5 101
3001 8th St, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Brand NEW 3/2 Beautiful Home Available NOW - Property Id: 187719 Only $1100 for a brand NEW three bedroom and two bathroom home! This won't last, so CALL NOW! 832-422-RENT (7368) Ready for immediate delivery, this beautiful home includes
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
820 6th St
820 S 6th St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom House with a large backyard sitting on a corner lot! - It is withing walking distance from Highland Park elementary school, this House has been completely updated with new Flooring, fresh paint and fixtures! It
Results within 10 miles of Central Gardens
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Calder Place
32 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1658 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
C.A.N.A.
1 Unit Available
109 Rosine
109 Rosine Street, Beaumont, TX
109 Rosine - This spacious four bedroom, two bath house is located in Beaumont, on the corner of Rosine and Bayou. This house has carpet, laminate, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of the City
1 Unit Available
1206 Corley Avenue
1206 Corley Avenue, Beaumont, TX
**RENTAL SERVICES** 1206 Corley - This spacious four bedroom, two bathroom home is located in Beaumont. The home features an extra living area as well as a dining room. This home has tile floors throughout and tall ceilings downstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Park
1 Unit Available
1335 Pipkin St
1335 Pipkin Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1053 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX!. HABLAMOS ESPAOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
1875 Trinidad St
1875 Trinidad Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$995 MAY SPECIAL!... Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5430 Gulf Avenue
5430 Gulf Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
816 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom house perfect for a young family! - This House has been completely Updated with New Flooring, Fresh paint and all fixtures! It is perfect for a Small family or young professional.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Charlton Pollard
1 Unit Available
1965 Cleo St
1965 Cleo Street, Beaumont, TX
NEWLY REMODELED! - This newly remodeled five bedroom, two and half bath is ready to rent! This home features a downstairs master bedroom suite and half bath off of the living room. Downstairs rooms have tile flooring; upstairs has hardwood flooring.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3844 Procter St
3844 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1668 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $900.00 Deposit $900.00 3/1 single family home in Port Arthur. Home features lovely arched entries, ten foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Has washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities: electricity and water.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4821 Sue Ave
4821 Sue Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4821 Sue Ave in Groves. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3242 27th St
3242 27th St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1410 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 1.5 baths Large yard and close to Hwy 73
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4421 Graves Avenue
4421 Graves Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1591 sqft
The home sits on a large lot with a fenced in back yard and work shop. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Park
1 Unit Available
1215 Threadneedle Street
1215 Threadneedle Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
1215 Threadneedle St, Beaumont, TX is a single family home that contains 1,448 sq ft and was built in 1962.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Calder Highlands
1 Unit Available
825 East Dr
825 East Drive, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
825 East Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 - 825 East Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 is now available for rent! This adorable home is located in Beaumont's West End! It has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath; it rents for $1,195 per month with an $800 deposit! It is zoned for Sallie
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tyrrell Park
1 Unit Available
5500 Seale
5500 Seale Road, Beaumont, TX
5500 Seale, Beaumont, TX 77705 - This BEAUTIFUL renovated home is now for rent!! It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths for $1,695 per month with a $1,000 deposit! This home features all the updates you could ask for! Beautiful light fixtures in the kitchen,