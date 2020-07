Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

-- AVAILABLE JULY 21 -- Beautiful First Texas Home - With master suite down, plus study and full bath which could be used as a downstairs second bedroom; 4 large bedrooms upstairs. Tons of entertainment space including a game room, media room, formal living and formal dining. Soaring ceilings and tons of natural light in the family room. Kitchen with gas cooktop, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Covered porch and spacious backyard plus 3 Car Garage!