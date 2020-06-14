Apartment List
156 Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX with gym

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Castle Hills
24 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1367 sqft
This award-winning community features recently renovated apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and much more. Within the community, residents enjoy a dog park, yoga facilities, game room, and a coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Hills
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
14 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
28 Units Available
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near North Star Mall and San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include carports, hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
39 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments feature white cabinets, granite counters and wood-style flooring. The complex's clubhouse has complimentary Wi-Fi. Just steps from Phil Hardberger Park and a short drive from Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
$
28 Units Available
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
873 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and two pools. Online payment for resident convenience. Near San Antonio International Airport, North Star Mall, and Hardberger Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
41 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1295 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lockhill Estates
34 Units Available
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1410 sqft
You’ll want for nothing at The Jackson. Our professional new management team is dedicated to taking care of your needs. Host a barbecue at our picnic area and invite your friends, taking advantage of our ample guest parking spaces.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Greater Harmony Hils
Contact for Availability
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$724
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1053 sqft
Recently renovated homes with unique wood-vinyl flooring, designer fixtures, and spacious bathtubs. Conveniently located near the North Star Mall and Alamo Drafthouse with three pools and a 24-hour fitness center right at home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Red Hawk
3 Units Available
Highlands at Redhawk
1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,580
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
North Central
1 Unit Available
Villas of Castle Hills
1000 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
729 sqft
Discover a gorgeous community and a new style of living in an ideal location! You'll be close to major highways, and shopping centers such as the Quarry and North Star Mall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
North Central
1 Unit Available
1700 JACKSON KELLER
1700 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live near the prestigious Castle Hills neighborhood in this oasis amidst towering oaks. The location is convenient to major highways, employers, universities, shopping and local restaurants.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Uptown Loop
1 Unit Available
7400 San Pedro Ave
7400 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
78216 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lockhill Estates
1 Unit Available
1300 PATRICIA DR
1300 Patricia Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
470 sqft
ICON APARTMENTS - Property Id: 267789 ICON APARTMENTS $399 MOVE IN SPECIAL! TODAY ONLY! SAME DAY APPROVAL! NO DEPOSITS!!! PET FRIENDLY 2nd chance leasing! Broken leases Evictions Misdemeanors No problem! We can help! One bedrooms from

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Greater Harmony Hils
1 Unit Available
7226 Blanco
7226 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
982 sqft
Escondido has two pools, and exercise room, picnic, dog park and a soccer field. You will like the large apartment with ample storage. We're close to shopping, Northstar Mall, the Airport, and theaters. We are pet friendly!
Results within 5 miles of Castle Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
15 Units Available
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Shavano Park
24 Units Available
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1282 sqft
Situated on the edge of Shavano Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with all the amenities of a custom-built home. Communal game room, internet cafe, gym and business center. Residents can make electronic rent payments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
109 Units Available
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$773
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1297 sqft
A short drive from I-10 and the Denman Estate. Attractive apartment homes with a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Residents have use of a playground, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Rogers Ranch
23 Units Available
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1712 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located near Sunset Hills Park and the SilverHorn Golf Club. Recently renovated units have granite counters and hardwood floors. Complex features tennis courts and a business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
950 sqft
Recently renovated units have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Stay active in the fitness center or swimming pool ,or at the volleyball court. Located within walking distance of several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Castle Hills, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Castle Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

