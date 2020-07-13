AL
Last updated July 13 2020

136 Apartments under $900 for rent in Carrollton, TX





Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
19 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.




Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
964 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.




Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
955 sqft
A charming community near the George Bush Turnpike and tollway. On-site pool, business center, clubhouse, grill area and gym. Pets welcome. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony provided.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The charm begins from the moment residents spot the community duck pond at these pet-friendly apartment homes. Bright kitchens and extra storage space. Minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
950 sqft
A fantastic community with spacious living spaces, modern appliances, and lots of storage. Near parks and freeways. On-site picnic area, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry facilities available. Near public transportation.




Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1063 sqft
Nestled in a residential neighborhood, this community offers a uniquely different environment, with city conveniences and a tranquil atmosphere that makes coming home a joy.




Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1577 sqft
Located on twenty beautifully landscaped acres, Hillside Community offers distinctive floor plans, ample access to nearby schools, local retail, and area recreation. We invite you to enjoy our commitment to service - come home to Hillside Community.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollton




Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
917 sqft
This beautiful community offers a hot tub, pool, trash valet and clubhouse. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Dallas Parkway and Trinity Mills Road are easily accessible.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
124 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$885
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1151 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
937 sqft
Charming homes with built-in bookcases and private patios/balconies. Enjoy the resident java bar, business center, and tennis court. Dogs and cats allowed. Minutes from the Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
25 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
909 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.




Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1007 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with easy access to I-35, the University of Texas, and the Dallas Naval Air Station. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in kitchens.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
897 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from I-35E Express, this comfortable complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities like all-electric kitchens and central HVAC systems.




Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
8 Units Available
Old Mill Court
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$769
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
654 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Toscana in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1138 sqft
Essence in Dallas, TX is a lovely community conveniently located in Dallas just off the President George Bush Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.




Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Tivoli
18950 Lina St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1175 sqft
Above and Beyond Apartment Living At Tivoli Apartments, you can enjoy an urban lifestyle that’s centered on comfort and convenience.




Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$780
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$792
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
865 sqft
Grassy picnic area under the shade of mature trees. In-home washer and dryer. Resident web portal, plus community blog with upcoming events. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway.




Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Vail mountains, minutes from area attractions. On-site pool, fitness center, business center and outdoor basketball court. Interior vaulted ceilings, stunning hardwood floors and incredible views. Near the turnpike.




Last updated July 8 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$870
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1169 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.




Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
34 Units Available
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with all electric kitchens, central air and private patios/balconies. Community includes a resort-style pool and fitness center. Easy access to George Bush Turnpike and North Dallas Tollway. Within 20 miles of downtown.




Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
7 Units Available
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$816
555 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at The Edge.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1073 sqft
Connections for full-sized washer/dryer, plus on-site laundry facility. In-home options like built-in bookshelves, fireplaces, French doors. Immediate access to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.




Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1045 sqft
Welcome to Sring Parc Apartments; a great place to call home! Our living spaces offer a variety of floor plan options with something sure to fit your lifestyle.
Rent Report
Carrollton

July 2020 Carrollton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Carrollton Rent Report. Carrollton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carrollton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Carrollton rents declined moderately over the past month

Carrollton rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carrollton stand at $1,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,385 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carrollton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Carrollton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carrollton

    As rents have fallen slightly in Carrollton, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carrollton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Carrollton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,385 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Carrollton fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carrollton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

