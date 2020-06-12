/
3 bedroom apartments
8 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burnet, TX
304 Fox Crossing
304 Delaware Springs Boulevard, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home with two car garage and a garage door for the golf cart. Large living/dining/kitchen area with fireplace. Covered back porch with fenced yard. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining, entry and bathrooms.
113 Gregory
113 Gregory Cove, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1919 sqft
Over 1900 square feet of living space in this home in Highland Oaks that backs up to a ranch. Enjoy sunsets from the covered back porch. Three bedrooms, two baths with an attached double car garage. A great place to call home.
606 S Pierce
606 South Pierce Street, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Completely updated throughout. Fresh paint, new flooring, cabinets, appliances and more. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Three bedrooms, two baths with single car garage. Large walk in shower in the master bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Burnet
107 E Wildflower
107 East Wildflower Boulevard, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2070 sqft
Spacious family home with three bedrooms, two and one half baths, great room and more. Over 2000 square feet of living space. Ready for move in July 10. Sorry, no pets.
606 Pecan Valley
606 Pecan Valley Drive, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1359 sqft
Two for the price of one! The main house is two bedrooms with one bath. The detached guest house out back is one bedroom, one bath with a small kitchen. Great for mother in law suite. Nice tree covered lot. Small pets considered.
300 Avenue R, #A
300 Avenue S, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1175 sqft
Affordable three bedroom, two bath duplex with over 1100 square feet of living space. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher provided. Central heat and air, washer and dryer connections. Lawn care provided. Available for move in July 10.
109 Turkey Run
109 Turkey Run, Meadowlakes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
3/2/2 Hidden Falls golf course home for rent in the Meadowlakes Subdivision. Home has been updated with fresh paint throughout. Screened in patio and fenced back yard. Open floor plan concept with split bedroom floor plan.
406 Ave B
406 Avenue B, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
Cute updated 3/2 for rent. Original hardwood floors, updated appliances, in town close to everything! At end of quiet street in Old Marble Falls, quiet and quaint. No Pets.