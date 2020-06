Amenities

Spacious two bedroom, one bath unit with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Single story unit. Located at the back of the fourplex for more privacy. Over 840 square feet of living space. Sorry no pets. Joan Blankenship, partner in TJM Properties, LP is a licensed real estate broker in Texas.