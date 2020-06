Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Three bedroom, two bath home with two car garage and a garage door for the golf cart. Large living/dining/kitchen area with fireplace. Covered back porch with fenced yard. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining, entry and bathrooms. Carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Ready for move in July 15.