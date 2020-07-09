All apartments in Burnet
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

207 Elm

207 E Elm St · (512) 755-4069
Location

207 E Elm St, Burnet, TX 78611

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit By Corner S Vanderveer · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment Available, No Dogs Allowed, Just 4 Blocks From The Burnet Town Square. Schools, Grocery Shopping, Post Office Just Blocks Away Without Any Stoplights Or Busy Traffic. Hardware Store, Restaurants And YMCA Also Close By. This 700 S.F. Apartment Has Huge Living Room With High Vaulted Ceiling With Dining Area In Kitchen. Newly Refinished Shower/Tub,Vanity Top And Kitchen Counters. Quiet Open Back Deck For Morning Coffee. Black Laminate Tile Floors Throughout For Easy Care. Loaner Refrigerator/Freezer May Be Available . No Dogs, No Smokers, No Waterbeds, Good Credit Required, 1 Year Lease, Rent $650, Deposit Starts At $650 Standard $50 Per Applicant Fee Includes Credit Check/Background Check/Ref Check. Appointment Required. Listing/Leasing Agent Is Also The Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Elm have any available units?
207 Elm has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 207 Elm currently offering any rent specials?
207 Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Elm pet-friendly?
No, 207 Elm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnet.
Does 207 Elm offer parking?
No, 207 Elm does not offer parking.
Does 207 Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Elm have a pool?
No, 207 Elm does not have a pool.
Does 207 Elm have accessible units?
No, 207 Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Elm have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Elm does not have units with air conditioning.
