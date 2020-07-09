Amenities

1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment Available, No Dogs Allowed, Just 4 Blocks From The Burnet Town Square. Schools, Grocery Shopping, Post Office Just Blocks Away Without Any Stoplights Or Busy Traffic. Hardware Store, Restaurants And YMCA Also Close By. This 700 S.F. Apartment Has Huge Living Room With High Vaulted Ceiling With Dining Area In Kitchen. Newly Refinished Shower/Tub,Vanity Top And Kitchen Counters. Quiet Open Back Deck For Morning Coffee. Black Laminate Tile Floors Throughout For Easy Care. Loaner Refrigerator/Freezer May Be Available . No Dogs, No Smokers, No Waterbeds, Good Credit Required, 1 Year Lease, Rent $650, Deposit Starts At $650 Standard $50 Per Applicant Fee Includes Credit Check/Background Check/Ref Check. Appointment Required. Listing/Leasing Agent Is Also The Owner.