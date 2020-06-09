404 Turkey Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking

Affordable, nice and clean, Large 2-2 duplex located On Turkey Creek. Units 404B and 402B avail now. Green Park with swings right across street! Tile and laminate flooring. Open and airy floor plan with lots of light. Min Credit 550, NO exceptions. Must provide 3 month proof of income. No felony convictions for violent crimes, NO exceptions. No broken leases or evictions in last 5 yrs. Income must be 2.x the amount of rent. If moving in after 20th of month, prorated and 1st mo rent will be due at time of move in.