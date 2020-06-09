All apartments in Bridgeport
404 Turkey Creek Trail
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:21 PM

404 Turkey Creek Trail

404 Turkey Creek Trl · (682) 554-2074
Location

404 Turkey Creek Trl, Bridgeport, TX 76426

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Affordable, nice and clean, Large 2-2 duplex located On Turkey Creek. Units 404B and 402B avail now. Green Park with swings right across street! Tile and laminate flooring. Open and airy floor plan with lots of light. Min Credit 550, NO exceptions. Must provide 3 month proof of income. No felony convictions for violent crimes, NO exceptions. No broken leases or evictions in last 5 yrs. Income must be 2.x the amount of rent. If moving in after 20th of month, prorated and 1st mo rent will be due at time of move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Turkey Creek Trail have any available units?
404 Turkey Creek Trail has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 404 Turkey Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
404 Turkey Creek Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Turkey Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 404 Turkey Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 404 Turkey Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 404 Turkey Creek Trail does offer parking.
Does 404 Turkey Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Turkey Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Turkey Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 404 Turkey Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 404 Turkey Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 404 Turkey Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Turkey Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Turkey Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Turkey Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Turkey Creek Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
