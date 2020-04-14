All apartments in Brazos County
Find more places like 10555 Willow Brook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brazos County, TX
/
10555 Willow Brook
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:34 PM

10555 Willow Brook

10555 Willow Brook Drive · (979) 255-3400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10555 Willow Brook Drive, Brazos County, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and Manicured Property with 1 Acre of Land. Available for immediate move-in....not looking for a pre-lease in July or August....need tenants now. This split floor plan home has a spacious master bedroom. The master bathroom offers an over sized shower and large master closet. A corner wood burning fireplace is located in the living room. Beautiful kitchen with subway tile backsplash, refrigerator, island with eating bar, electric range. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Concrete drive leads to the storage building and easy access to the fenced backyard. The property extends beyond the fence into the woods. Come live in the country!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10555 Willow Brook have any available units?
10555 Willow Brook has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10555 Willow Brook have?
Some of 10555 Willow Brook's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10555 Willow Brook currently offering any rent specials?
10555 Willow Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10555 Willow Brook pet-friendly?
No, 10555 Willow Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brazos County.
Does 10555 Willow Brook offer parking?
No, 10555 Willow Brook does not offer parking.
Does 10555 Willow Brook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10555 Willow Brook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10555 Willow Brook have a pool?
No, 10555 Willow Brook does not have a pool.
Does 10555 Willow Brook have accessible units?
No, 10555 Willow Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 10555 Willow Brook have units with dishwashers?
No, 10555 Willow Brook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10555 Willow Brook have units with air conditioning?
No, 10555 Willow Brook does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10555 Willow Brook?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave
Bryan, TX 77803
Country Place
3902 College Main St
Bryan, TX 77801
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy
Bryan, TX 77802
Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXWaco, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXTemple, TXTomball, TXJersey Village, TXHuntsville, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TX
Hempstead, TXBrookshire, TXBrenham, TXBastrop, TXBellville, TXRobinson, TXHewitt, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeMcLennan Community College
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity