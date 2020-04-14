10555 Willow Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Clean and Manicured Property with 1 Acre of Land. Available for immediate move-in....not looking for a pre-lease in July or August....need tenants now. This split floor plan home has a spacious master bedroom. The master bathroom offers an over sized shower and large master closet. A corner wood burning fireplace is located in the living room. Beautiful kitchen with subway tile backsplash, refrigerator, island with eating bar, electric range. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Concrete drive leads to the storage building and easy access to the fenced backyard. The property extends beyond the fence into the woods. Come live in the country!