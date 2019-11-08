All apartments in Blue Mound
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

1656 Independence Road

1656 Independence Road · No Longer Available
Location

1656 Independence Road, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3/2/2 features custom two tone paint throughout as well as wood like luxury vinyl plank flooring in living areas and upgraded carpeting in all three bedrooms. The living room is complete with a brick wood burning fireplace and soaring vaulted ceilings. With an open concept floorplan, the kitchen and dining room are open to the living room, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has been updated with crisp white cabinets and appliances, new Dallas White granite countertops, and stainless under mount sink. Master bedroom is complete with an in suite master bath featuring double sinks, a linen closet, and walk in closet. The large fenced backyard features two patios, one covered, one uncovered. Perfect for outdoor living!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 Independence Road have any available units?
1656 Independence Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 1656 Independence Road have?
Some of 1656 Independence Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 Independence Road currently offering any rent specials?
1656 Independence Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 Independence Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1656 Independence Road is pet friendly.
Does 1656 Independence Road offer parking?
No, 1656 Independence Road does not offer parking.
Does 1656 Independence Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1656 Independence Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 Independence Road have a pool?
No, 1656 Independence Road does not have a pool.
Does 1656 Independence Road have accessible units?
No, 1656 Independence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 Independence Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 Independence Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1656 Independence Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1656 Independence Road does not have units with air conditioning.

