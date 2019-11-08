1656 Independence Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 3/2/2 features custom two tone paint throughout as well as wood like luxury vinyl plank flooring in living areas and upgraded carpeting in all three bedrooms. The living room is complete with a brick wood burning fireplace and soaring vaulted ceilings. With an open concept floorplan, the kitchen and dining room are open to the living room, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has been updated with crisp white cabinets and appliances, new Dallas White granite countertops, and stainless under mount sink. Master bedroom is complete with an in suite master bath featuring double sinks, a linen closet, and walk in closet. The large fenced backyard features two patios, one covered, one uncovered. Perfect for outdoor living!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.