Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Blue Mound! Vinyl flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Carport with large fenced in backyard. Tenant to bring own electric stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer connections located in spacious utility room just off the kitchen area. EMS ISD. Exterior storage shed. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pets considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app. Video walk-through available at www.keypropmgt.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1645 Corrin Avenue have any available units?
1645 Corrin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 1645 Corrin Avenue have?
Some of 1645 Corrin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Corrin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Corrin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Corrin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 Corrin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1645 Corrin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Corrin Avenue offers parking.
Does 1645 Corrin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Corrin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Corrin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1645 Corrin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Corrin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1645 Corrin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Corrin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 Corrin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Corrin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 Corrin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
