1645 Corrin Avenue

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Blue Mound! Vinyl flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Carport with large fenced in backyard. Tenant to bring own electric stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer connections located in spacious utility room just off the kitchen area. EMS ISD. Exterior storage shed. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pets considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app. Video walk-through available at www.keypropmgt.com