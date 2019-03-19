Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Blue Mound
Find more places like 1644 Bell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Blue Mound, TX
/
1644 Bell Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1644 Bell Avenue
1644 Bell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1644 Bell Avenue, Blue Mound, TX 76131
Amenities
carport
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Very cute newly remodeled 2-1 with very large kitchen. Large back yard with carport. Location is perfect close to I 35 W this is a must see, it wont last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1644 Bell Avenue have any available units?
1644 Bell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Blue Mound, TX
.
Is 1644 Bell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Bell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Bell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Blue Mound
.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Bell Avenue offers parking.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Saginaw, TX
Haltom City, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Keller, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Westworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TX
Hurst, TX
Southlake, TX
Benbrook, TX
Roanoke, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Azle, TX
Mansfield, TX
Burleson, TX
Aledo, TX
Weatherford, TX
Willow Park, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District