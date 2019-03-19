All apartments in Blue Mound
Blue Mound, TX
1644 Bell Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1644 Bell Avenue

1644 Bell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1644 Bell Avenue, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Very cute newly remodeled 2-1 with very large kitchen. Large back yard with carport. Location is perfect close to I 35 W this is a must see, it wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Bell Avenue have any available units?
1644 Bell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
Is 1644 Bell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Bell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Bell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Mound.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Bell Avenue offers parking.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 Bell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1644 Bell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

