apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM
64 Apartments for rent in Benbrook, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,906
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
84 Units Available
Benbrook Lakeside
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified
1 of 151
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
15 Units Available
Westpark Estates
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Benbrook
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
42 Units Available
City View
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
39 Units Available
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,230
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1270 sqft
Nestled near the Trinity Trails and retail establishments. Rivervue's luxurious studio units and 1 to 2-bedroom apartments will make city living a breeze, thanks to their patios, hardwood floors, and pet-friendly rules.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
42 Units Available
City View
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
29 Units Available
River Park
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,065
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Luxurious renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and glass-tile backsplash. Community features fitness center, resort-style pool, and grilling stations. Located in Fort Worth near schools and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
45 Units Available
City View
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
City View
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
55 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,067
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1308 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Western Hills North
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Benbrook
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Western Hills
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
55 Units Available
The George
4900 Gage Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,257
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1149 sqft
The George is perfectly set in Fort Worth, TX, featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes. Residents can enjoy the convenience of direct access to The Riverfront of The Trinity Trails, featuring over 40-miles of trails.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
29 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
45 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
71 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,070
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
48 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
Sunset Heights South
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,531
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
Riverbend Trinity Trails
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
109 Units Available
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1439 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
124 Units Available
Paschal
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1340 sqft
Bright homes with arched doorways, high ceilings, large windows. Three courtyards with social and grill areas. Outdoor fireplace. Modern fitness center with free weights.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
South Lake Worth
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1291 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,204
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,394
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1207 sqft
Spacious units feature wireless Sonos speakers, high ceilings and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include yoga studio and fitness center, private dining room, swimming pool and sun deck. Walking distance to The Shops at Clearfork.
