Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:17 PM

7913 Butler Court

7913 Butler Court · No Longer Available
Location

7913 Butler Court, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3/2.5 Town Home includes: Spacious Living Room With 9 Foot Ceilings, Open Kitchen w/Granite Counter-Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Dining Area, Large Windows, Over-Sized Pantry, Master Suite w/ Large Walk-In Closet and Beautiful Master Bathroom With Walk In Door-less Shower, Laundry Area Conveniently Located Upstairs, Linen Closet in Guest Bathroom,Attached Garage With Oversize Door for Full Size Trucks, Large Concrete Patio For Outdoor Living & Wood Privacy Fenced Yard.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com
** Pictures and video are taken from the model unit that has the same floor plan and finish**

7913 Butler Ct.
Benbrook, TX 76116

STUNNING 3/2.5 TOWN HOME INCLUDING:
1556 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
GRANITE In Kitchen and Bathrooms
BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
OVER-SIZED Kitchen Pantry
Dining Area
Master Suite
WALK_IN Master Shower
Large Master Walk-In Closet
Spacious Master Bathroom
Laundry Area Located on 2nd Floor
Ceiling Fans
Carpet & Tile Flooring
Attached Garage
Spacious Wood Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly
MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Benbrook Location:
Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth
Near Ridgemar Mall
Located Off Camp Bowie
Near Joint Reserve Military Base
Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment and Shopping!!

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7913 Butler Court have any available units?
7913 Butler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 7913 Butler Court have?
Some of 7913 Butler Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7913 Butler Court currently offering any rent specials?
7913 Butler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 Butler Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7913 Butler Court is pet friendly.
Does 7913 Butler Court offer parking?
Yes, 7913 Butler Court offers parking.
Does 7913 Butler Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7913 Butler Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 Butler Court have a pool?
No, 7913 Butler Court does not have a pool.
Does 7913 Butler Court have accessible units?
Yes, 7913 Butler Court has accessible units.
Does 7913 Butler Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7913 Butler Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7913 Butler Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7913 Butler Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
