Benbrook, TX
5930 river bend dr,
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:28 PM

5930 river bend dr,

5930 River Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5930 River Bend Drive, Benbrook, TX 76132

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great gated community with beautiful lake views - Property Id: 258564

A quiet gated community on the water with quick accessibility to many vendors and activities. This single story property is very well kept and these are replaced within last few years: roof, interior paint, all carpets, garage door opener, garbage disposal, oven/cook-top, dishwasher, A/C, and both water heaters. You must have excellent credit history and verifiable references. For faster response, text me at: 817-233-3146
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258564
Property Id 258564

(RLNE5707240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 river bend dr, have any available units?
5930 river bend dr, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 5930 river bend dr, have?
Some of 5930 river bend dr,'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 river bend dr, currently offering any rent specials?
5930 river bend dr, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 river bend dr, pet-friendly?
Yes, 5930 river bend dr, is pet friendly.
Does 5930 river bend dr, offer parking?
Yes, 5930 river bend dr, offers parking.
Does 5930 river bend dr, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5930 river bend dr, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 river bend dr, have a pool?
No, 5930 river bend dr, does not have a pool.
Does 5930 river bend dr, have accessible units?
No, 5930 river bend dr, does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 river bend dr, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 river bend dr, has units with dishwashers.
Does 5930 river bend dr, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5930 river bend dr, has units with air conditioning.

