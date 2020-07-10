All apartments in Benbrook
5901 River Bend Drive

5901 River Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5901 River Bend Drive, Benbrook, TX 76132

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Lovely rental in a wonderful gated community just steps from the Trinity Trails. Entry opens into a huge living area with vaulted ceilings with two master suites. Updated lighting and plumbing fixtures. Spacious island kitchen is just off of the beautiful decked backyard that includes an outdoor kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 River Bend Drive have any available units?
5901 River Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 5901 River Bend Drive have?
Some of 5901 River Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 River Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5901 River Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 River Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5901 River Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 5901 River Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5901 River Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 5901 River Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 River Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 River Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 5901 River Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5901 River Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 5901 River Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 River Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 River Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 River Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 River Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

