Lovely rental in a wonderful gated community just steps from the Trinity Trails. Entry opens into a huge living area with vaulted ceilings with two master suites. Updated lighting and plumbing fixtures. Spacious island kitchen is just off of the beautiful decked backyard that includes an outdoor kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5901 River Bend Drive have any available units?
5901 River Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 5901 River Bend Drive have?
Some of 5901 River Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 River Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5901 River Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.