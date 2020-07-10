All apartments in Benbrook
5700 Cedar Creek Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:36 PM

5700 Cedar Creek Drive

5700 Cedar Creek Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location

5700 Cedar Creek Drive, Benbrook, TX 76109
Country Day Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Townhome in Gated Community. Access to hiking biking on Trinity River Trail. Convenient to Chisholm Trail, Fort Worth Country Day, TCU, I-20 and the New Waterside Development with Whole Foods. Walk to shops at Clearfork. SS appliances, granite counter-tops and tile backsplash. Whirlpool washer-dryer in utility room 2 master bedrooms each having private bathrooms. ALL TVs Stay. New carpeting in bedrooms. Entire Unit Freshly Painted. Looks brand new. $50 application fee for 18 yrs and older. Leasing Guidelines attached in documents. Come take a look and make this your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Cedar Creek Drive have any available units?
5700 Cedar Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 5700 Cedar Creek Drive have?
Some of 5700 Cedar Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Cedar Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Cedar Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Cedar Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Cedar Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 5700 Cedar Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 5700 Cedar Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5700 Cedar Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5700 Cedar Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Cedar Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5700 Cedar Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5700 Cedar Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5700 Cedar Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Cedar Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 Cedar Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 Cedar Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 Cedar Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

