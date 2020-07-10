5700 Cedar Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Townhome in Gated Community. Access to hiking biking on Trinity River Trail. Convenient to Chisholm Trail, Fort Worth Country Day, TCU, I-20 and the New Waterside Development with Whole Foods. Walk to shops at Clearfork. SS appliances, granite counter-tops and tile backsplash. Whirlpool washer-dryer in utility room 2 master bedrooms each having private bathrooms. ALL TVs Stay. New carpeting in bedrooms. Entire Unit Freshly Painted. Looks brand new. $50 application fee for 18 yrs and older. Leasing Guidelines attached in documents. Come take a look and make this your new home.