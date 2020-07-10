3830 Coates Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON! Clean & Updated Town Home Located In Benbrook w-Easy Access To I-30 & Camp Bowie. Features Include: Private Fenced Patio, Ceiling Fans, Spacious Living Area, Comfortable Bedrooms, Laundry Area w-full Size Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. Enter into ceramic tile flooring making entertaining and furniture placement a breeze. Kitchen features Oak cabinets, faux butcher block countertops and white Range and dishwasher. A great place to hang your hat and call home!



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***



Public Driving Directions: From 30E exit Cherry Ln (R) on cherry Continue on Cross over Camp Bowie Cherry turns into Williams Rd at stop sign take (R) on Chapin Coates 2nd (R)