Last updated May 25 2020 at 4:38 PM

3830 Coates Circle

3830 Coates Cir
Location

3830 Coates Cir, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON! Clean & Updated Town Home Located In Benbrook w-Easy Access To I-30 & Camp Bowie. Features Include: Private Fenced Patio, Ceiling Fans, Spacious Living Area, Comfortable Bedrooms, Laundry Area w-full Size Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. Enter into ceramic tile flooring making entertaining and furniture placement a breeze. Kitchen features Oak cabinets, faux butcher block countertops and white Range and dishwasher. A great place to hang your hat and call home!

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Public Driving Directions: From 30E exit Cherry Ln (R) on cherry Continue on Cross over Camp Bowie Cherry turns into Williams Rd at stop sign take (R) on Chapin Coates 2nd (R)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Coates Circle have any available units?
3830 Coates Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 3830 Coates Circle have?
Some of 3830 Coates Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Coates Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Coates Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Coates Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 Coates Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3830 Coates Circle offer parking?
No, 3830 Coates Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3830 Coates Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 Coates Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Coates Circle have a pool?
No, 3830 Coates Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3830 Coates Circle have accessible units?
No, 3830 Coates Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Coates Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 Coates Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3830 Coates Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3830 Coates Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

