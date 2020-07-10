All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 1609 Briar Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
1609 Briar Run
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:09 AM

1609 Briar Run

1609 Briar Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1609 Briar Run, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded single story house in Benbrook - Upgraded home features brick fireplace in living area, ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, bathrooms & laundry area. Vinyl plank throughout rest of home. Ceiling fans in kitchen dining, living and master bedroom. Bay windows in kitchen dining and lots of counter space and cupboards in kitchen. 2 car garage with opener and spacious back yard with storage shed. Income must be 3.5 times monthly rent. Need 5 years good rental. No smoking indoors. No housing vouchers accepted. Cats and small dogs okay with $500 pet deposit per pet & $25 monthly pet fee.TAR app. App fee is $45 per adult and can use credit card to pay.

(RLNE4343130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Briar Run have any available units?
1609 Briar Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1609 Briar Run have?
Some of 1609 Briar Run's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Briar Run currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Briar Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Briar Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Briar Run is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Briar Run offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Briar Run offers parking.
Does 1609 Briar Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Briar Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Briar Run have a pool?
No, 1609 Briar Run does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Briar Run have accessible units?
No, 1609 Briar Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Briar Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Briar Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Briar Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Briar Run does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary