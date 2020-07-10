1609 Briar Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded single story house in Benbrook - Upgraded home features brick fireplace in living area, ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, bathrooms & laundry area. Vinyl plank throughout rest of home. Ceiling fans in kitchen dining, living and master bedroom. Bay windows in kitchen dining and lots of counter space and cupboards in kitchen. 2 car garage with opener and spacious back yard with storage shed. Income must be 3.5 times monthly rent. Need 5 years good rental. No smoking indoors. No housing vouchers accepted. Cats and small dogs okay with $500 pet deposit per pet & $25 monthly pet fee.TAR app. App fee is $45 per adult and can use credit card to pay.



(RLNE4343130)