Benbrook, TX
1500 Augusta Rd
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:45 PM

1500 Augusta Rd

1500 Augusta Road · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Augusta Road, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d20d17f05f ---- Charming 3 Bedroom Home in a Great Area in Benbrook. Kitchen has eat in area with bay windows. Home was renovated in 2017 with new counter tops, appliances, and fixtures. To Schedule a Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Augusta Rd have any available units?
1500 Augusta Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1500 Augusta Rd have?
Some of 1500 Augusta Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Augusta Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Augusta Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Augusta Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Augusta Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Augusta Rd offer parking?
No, 1500 Augusta Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Augusta Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Augusta Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Augusta Rd have a pool?
No, 1500 Augusta Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Augusta Rd have accessible units?
No, 1500 Augusta Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Augusta Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Augusta Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Augusta Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1500 Augusta Rd has units with air conditioning.

