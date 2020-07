Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court community garden tennis court

Beautiful Home in Benbrook - Completely remodeled 4 bedroom open concept home! This beautiful home boast so much natural lighting, Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, beautifully updated bathrooms. Large lot on nearly one-third acre! Beautiful backyard with incredible deck for entertaining. Walk out your back gate to the community park, that offers a basketball court, tennis court, walking paths, community garden and so much more!



(RLNE4148925)