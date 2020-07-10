All apartments in Benbrook
1130 Highbush Drive
1130 Highbush Drive

1130 Highbush Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Highbush Dr, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 bedroom 2 story town home with recent updates. New lighting and all new flooring throughout. Corner unit, 2 car carport. No pets, no fenced in yard.
Washer and dryer connections. Water included with rent. Tenant to pay electric. Owner cares for landscaping. No refrigerator.
To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Highbush Drive have any available units?
1130 Highbush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1130 Highbush Drive have?
Some of 1130 Highbush Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Highbush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Highbush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Highbush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Highbush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Highbush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Highbush Drive offers parking.
Does 1130 Highbush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Highbush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Highbush Drive have a pool?
No, 1130 Highbush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Highbush Drive have accessible units?
No, 1130 Highbush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Highbush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Highbush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Highbush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Highbush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

