1130 Highbush Drive

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 story town home with recent updates. New lighting and all new flooring throughout. Corner unit, 2 car carport. No pets, no fenced in yard.
Washer and dryer connections. Water included with rent. Tenant to pay electric. Owner cares for landscaping. No refrigerator.
To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.