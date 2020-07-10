This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome is in Benbrook TX. Both bedrooms are upstairs and share a bathroom. Half bath downstairs. 2 car carport in back. WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS - WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT
Follow the RENTLY.com ad to VIEW the home. AFTER VIEWING THE HOME -Please follow the www.frontlineproperty.com website for all application instructions. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DONE ONLINE ON WEBSITE! MUST TURN IN ALL DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO BE A COMPLETE APPLICATION!
https://frontlineproperty.com/apply-online/
Kelly Lawless Frontline Property Management 0600525 817-288-5559 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1128 Highbush Drive have any available units?
1128 Highbush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1128 Highbush Drive have?
Some of 1128 Highbush Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Highbush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Highbush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Highbush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Highbush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Highbush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Highbush Drive offers parking.
Does 1128 Highbush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Highbush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Highbush Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 Highbush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Highbush Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 Highbush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Highbush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Highbush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Highbush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Highbush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
