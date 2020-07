Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulous clean house with open concept, abundance of cabinets in kitchen, pantry, lg island with granite, stainless appliances, WBFP in dining area, built in china cabinet with granite, wood look ceramic in living, hall, kitchen and dining, carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, Covered patio, sprinkler system. This beautiful house, could be your next home. NO PETS. This is a no pet property.