Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Large corner lot and tree shaded front yard, in quiet established neighborhood. Tri fold gate to backyard and carport. Large storage shed for outdoor lawn equipment and storage. Large kitchen is light and bright with oversized dining area. Extra living or office space off kitchen. WBFP in living and 15 light door leads to nice covered patio in your large backyard. Master bath features walk in shower. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Large secondary bedrooms. NO PETS.