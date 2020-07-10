10313 Hogan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Well taken care of 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in the sought after Hills Of Whitestone in Benbrook! This lovely OPEN CONCEPT home has a screen porch that overlooks the backyard -dining area with decorative lighting! Kitchen is open to living room. French doors lead to the screen porch! Cozy living room has a fireplace! Crown molding! New carpet in bedrooms! Beautiful light fixtures in bathrooms! Pets are a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds! NO CATS! $40 app fee 18 & older - NON REFUNDABLE -copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income to be submitted with each application. Renter's insurance required!