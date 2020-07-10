All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:43 AM

10313 Hogan Drive

10313 Hogan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10313 Hogan Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well taken care of 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in the sought after Hills Of Whitestone in Benbrook! This lovely OPEN CONCEPT home has a screen porch that overlooks the backyard -dining area with decorative lighting! Kitchen is open to living room. French doors lead to the screen porch! Cozy living room has a fireplace! Crown molding! New carpet in bedrooms! Beautiful light fixtures in bathrooms! Pets are a case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds! NO CATS! $40 app fee 18 & older - NON REFUNDABLE -copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income to be submitted with each application. Renter's insurance required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10313 Hogan Drive have any available units?
10313 Hogan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 10313 Hogan Drive have?
Some of 10313 Hogan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10313 Hogan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10313 Hogan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 Hogan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10313 Hogan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10313 Hogan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10313 Hogan Drive offers parking.
Does 10313 Hogan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10313 Hogan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 Hogan Drive have a pool?
No, 10313 Hogan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10313 Hogan Drive have accessible units?
No, 10313 Hogan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10313 Hogan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10313 Hogan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10313 Hogan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10313 Hogan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

