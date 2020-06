Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Belton ISD. 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Cul-De-Sac with Great open floor plan, tile floors in living/kitchen, fenced yard with large backyard, W/D connections and 1 car garage! Available NOW for immediate Move In! *Pictures may be prior to current tenant* All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent.