111 Machemehl Dr

CURRENTLY LEASED.

Great move-in ready property. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are in main part of house. Area in the back of the house was added to include another bedroom suite or game room with a bathroom. House was recently spruced up with new flooring, light fixtures and miscellaneous items to make the house nice and ready for a new tenant. The covered patio and wood deck are good for enjoying the large backyard. There is privacy with no neighbors behind the property, and a dog run area in the backyard. In addition, there is plenty of parking. There is a two car garage and two driveways. Nice area, nice home and ready for you!



1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,300 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets case by case basis.