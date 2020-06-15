All apartments in Bellville
Find more places like 111 Machemehl Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellville, TX
/
111 Machemehl Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

111 Machemehl Dr

111 Machemehl Drive · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

111 Machemehl Drive, Bellville, TX 77418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CURRENTLY LEASED.
Great move-in ready property. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are in main part of house. Area in the back of the house was added to include another bedroom suite or game room with a bathroom. House was recently spruced up with new flooring, light fixtures and miscellaneous items to make the house nice and ready for a new tenant. The covered patio and wood deck are good for enjoying the large backyard. There is privacy with no neighbors behind the property, and a dog run area in the backyard. In addition, there is plenty of parking. There is a two car garage and two driveways. Nice area, nice home and ready for you!

1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,300 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Machemehl Dr have any available units?
111 Machemehl Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellville, TX.
What amenities does 111 Machemehl Dr have?
Some of 111 Machemehl Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Machemehl Dr currently offering any rent specials?
111 Machemehl Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Machemehl Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Machemehl Dr is pet friendly.
Does 111 Machemehl Dr offer parking?
Yes, 111 Machemehl Dr does offer parking.
Does 111 Machemehl Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Machemehl Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Machemehl Dr have a pool?
No, 111 Machemehl Dr does not have a pool.
Does 111 Machemehl Dr have accessible units?
No, 111 Machemehl Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Machemehl Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Machemehl Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Machemehl Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Machemehl Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 111 Machemehl Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Missouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXTomball, TXRichmond, TXJersey Village, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Pecan Grove, TXWharton, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Baylor College of MedicineHouston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity