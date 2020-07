7025 Aldea Dr A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Unit A Available 07/01/20 Great South Austin Townhome - Property Id: 281267



VERY NICE, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TOWNHOME IN A GREAT SOUTH AUSTIN LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING -- SIDE A -- (LEFT SIDE VIEWING FROM THE STREET)



AVAILABLE FOR MOVEIN ON JULY 1, 2020.

- CENTRAL TO EVERYTHING SOUTH, INCLUDING EASY -



- ACCESS TO I35 AND MOPAC



- INTERIOR FEATURES : ENTIRE FLOORING UPDATED WITH VINYL "WOOD" PLANKING



- SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, AND MASTER BATH



- VERY NICE SIZED 2ND AND 3RD BEDROOM AND CLOSETS



- APPLIANCES: FRIG, RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE



- FULL WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS



- EXTERIOR FEATURES: LARGE, FULLY FENCED, PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH TREES, SHADE, ENTIRE YARD IS FENCED WITH ALL NEW FENCING



- ONE CAR GARAGE FOR STANDARD SIZE VEHICLE OR ADDITIONAL STORAGE



- CENTRAL AC AND HEATING -- ECONOMICAL GAS STOVE AND WATER HEATER



- THIS IS A NON SMOKING RESIDENCE.



- SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.



IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS OR WOULD LIKE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE SEND AN EMAIL, WHICH I MONITOR CONTINUOUSLY AND WILL RESPOND PROMPTLY.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281267

Property Id 281267



(RLNE5784366)