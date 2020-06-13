Apartment List
/
TX
/
bellaire
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

324 Apartments for rent in Bellaire, TX

📍
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
Bellaire
3 Units Available
Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St, Bellaire, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1038 sqft
Exciting Urban Community Love Where You Live. Pont Alba features classical French architecture, quiet courtyards, and the serenity of a residential neighborhood, yet is close to Greenway Plaza, the Galleria, and all major freeways.
Results within 1 mile of Bellaire
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Gulfton
75 Units Available
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1040 sqft
Every home equipped with a washer and dryer. Four swimming pools for plenty of space to splash. Conveniences like on-site store and controlled-access entry. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
$
Gulfton
59 Units Available
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1201 sqft
Fairly priced apartments located in a community that offers an indoor basketball court and monthly resident/staff events. Energetic, involved staff. Just a 5 minute drive to The Galleria.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Great Uptown
46 Units Available
Alexan 5151
5151 Hidalgo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments with fireplaces, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs are allowed and have their own park and grooming area. Located near Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Great Uptown
29 Units Available
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1321 sqft
Energy-efficient lighting, water-conserving faucets and irrigation system with rain sensor. Jogging trail, fitness center and rooftop tennis court. Less than a mile to I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
39 Units Available
Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1244 sqft
High ceilings with huge windows. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Movie room with theater-style seating for twenty. Fitness room with exercise machines, free weights and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Great Uptown
31 Units Available
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,432
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1396 sqft
Complex offers amenities and perks such as a driver service, concierge, Sky lounge, and a 24-hour lobby. Residents have easy and close access to The Galleria.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
33 Units Available
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,191
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1390 sqft
Green community that offers electric car charging stations and energy efficient appliances and windows. Very luxurious apartments featuring open floor pans and integrated surround sound. Vegas-style pool surrounded by TVs, cabanas, and BBQs. Near Chipotle, Central Market, and Costco.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Braeswood Place
8 Units Available
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1012 sqft
Great location across the street from Brays Bayou Multi-Use Trail and one mile to the Inner Loop. Laundry facilities, on-site maintenance, electronic payments accepted. Extra cabinet space for kitchen storage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Gulfton
9 Units Available
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St, Houston, TX
Studio
$713
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
983 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Alora in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Gulfton
9 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$654
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ellis Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
Gulfton
56 Units Available
Colony Oaks
6666 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mature property full of large shade trees, with five pools and a private park. Units offer built-in bookshelves, open concept bars and expansive balconies. Close to I-69 and I-610; four minutes to Bellaire Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Braeswood Place
51 Units Available
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1606 sqft
This luxurious community is located in a prestigious neighborhood and offers everything from one-bedroom apartments to three-story townhomes. Brays Bayou is right across the street. Recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Great Uptown
17 Units Available
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,295
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1204 sqft
New luxury apartment community. Moments away from all the exciting venues along the I-610 corridor. Relax with lakeside views, hot tub, coffee bar and onsite yoga in this smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Meyerland Area
23 Units Available
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1422 sqft
Luxury is redefined at The Meritage, where residents enjoy a wine room plus the standard amenities. Apartment homes come with alarm systems, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, just moments from The Galleria in SW Houston.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Great Uptown
41 Units Available
Providence Uptown
3323 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1396 sqft
Luxury living with details like hardwood floors, track lighting, and tile backsplashes. Spacious living with walk-in closets and large windows. IMmediate access to I-610 and Southwest Freeway/I-69. Just one mile to the Galleria for high-end shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Greenway - Upper Kirby
46 Units Available
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1157 sqft
Interstate 69 puts Downtown Houston and the Galleria within easy reach. Community features include coffee bar, hot tub, sauna and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood flooring and beautiful granite countertops in their kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Braeswood Place
52 Units Available
Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$784
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location by the Texas Medical Center and a metro bus stop. These roomy apartments have affordable rates and are situated in a property with a beautifully manicured landscape.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
49 Units Available
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1383 sqft
One block from I-610 and I-59. Just across the street from Costco, Whole Foods, a movie theatre, and much more. High-end apartments that include access to 24-hour gym, breakfast bars, extra-large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Just minutes from The Galleria.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Great Uptown
32 Units Available
3000 Sage
3000 Sage Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1364 sqft
Finalist for Midrise Property of the Year. Units have large floor plans, and residents can attend on-property events every month. Located in a very walkable area. Near Macy's and Gallery Mall. Can easily access the city through the close by I-10 and 290.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
Sharpstown
192 Units Available
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$651
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
992 sqft
Convenient Sharpstown location with access to I-69 and I-610. Spacious, pet-friendly 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, central A/C and W/D hookups. Community features pool and carports. Close to PlazAmericas mall.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Gulfton
45 Units Available
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
A fantastic community close to the area's schools, park, and some shopping. Each home features a patio or balcony and modern appliances. Community amenities include a pool, playground, and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
$
Great Uptown
81 Units Available
Chateaux Dijon
5331 Beverly Hill St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1506 sqft
Freshly remodeled apartments bring old world charm to Uptown District Houston. Balcony or patio provides breathtaking view of courtyard and pool. All units come with hardwood floors, granite counters, air conditioner and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Gulfton
13 Units Available
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX
Studio
$679
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
951 sqft
Comfortable apartment living in the heart of Houston. Close to all amenities. Near schools, parks, shopping, Hwy 59 and Loop 610. Units feature appliances, dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool and playground.

Median Rent in Bellaire

Last updated Feb. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bellaire is $1,303, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,595.
Studio
$1,150
1 Bed
$1,303
2 Beds
$1,595
3+ Beds
$2,175
City GuideBellaire
Eight miles to the southwest of Houston, Texas lies America's "City of Homes."

Bellaire has a lot going for it. Streets carrying evocative names such as Holly, Holt and Pine justify the shaded, leafy hoods of the city. And you're only a few minute's drive away from the big city buzz, events and shopping in Houston.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bellaire? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Planning to move to Bellaire?

Because if you are then congratulations on a great decision. Bellaire, with its apartment complexes, single-family homes and million dollar pads, is a self-sufficient community of around 17,000 residents. Interstate 610 divides the city east-west and is the site for most of the offices in the city. Three out of four commutes to the workplace are accomplished in less than half an hour. Job growth over the next decade is pegged at an impressive 36.36 percent. The city's strong economy draws folks searching for housing for rent. Close to 13% of the homes are rented.

Your quest for an apt for rent will become easier and also that much more fun with a tour of Bellaire's beautiful neighborhoods.

-Holt Street: This is an urban neighborhood with hi rise apartments. Much of the construction in this area is recent, from 2000 and after. Owner-occupied property dominates the real estate landscape. You may want to use an apartments locator to look up rental properties in Holt Street.

-Bissonnet Street: Apart from being the most often incorrectly spelled street in Houston, Bissonnet Street also connects the City of Bellaire with Clutch City, making it a much sought after destination for rental properties.

-Evergreen Street: It's an urban neighborhood and a perfect choice if you're looking for properties that are not too old but still have the character that comes with age. A vacancy rate of 9.3 percent indicates that with little effort, you can find suitable apartment homes here.

-City Center: The suburban neighborhood of City Center epitomizes the small town feel of Bellaire. Single-family homes and townhomes make up the bulk of this area's real estate.

The City of Bellaire provides all amenities and facilities that enhance quality of life. This includes a wonderfully stocked library, which also serves as a free WiFi hotspot. Cullen Park in Houston is a favorite with hikers, bikers and roller skating enthusiasts. The McKinney Falls State Park in Austin is a two and half hour drive away from Bellaire and offers excellent hiking trails. Within the city itself there are no less than 14 parks. The eating-out scene is largely dominated by casual dining restaurants. Roadster Grill is a local landmark famous for its generous servings of Greek food. Pico's is the place to go if you experience cravings for Mexican cuisine. The city's events calendar is a busy one all year round with activities such as summer camp, the trolley run, summer readings, wine and tapas event, and the great pumpkin hunt, keeping the good citizens busy and excited for more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bellaire?
In Bellaire, the median rent is $1,150 for a studio, $1,303 for a 1-bedroom, $1,595 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,175 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bellaire, check out our monthly Bellaire Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bellaire?
Some of the colleges located in the Bellaire area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bellaire?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellaire from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

Similar Pages

Bellaire Accessible Apartments