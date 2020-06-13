324 Apartments for rent in Bellaire, TX

Planning to move to Bellaire?

Because if you are then congratulations on a great decision. Bellaire, with its apartment complexes, single-family homes and million dollar pads, is a self-sufficient community of around 17,000 residents. Interstate 610 divides the city east-west and is the site for most of the offices in the city. Three out of four commutes to the workplace are accomplished in less than half an hour. Job growth over the next decade is pegged at an impressive 36.36 percent. The city's strong economy draws folks searching for housing for rent. Close to 13% of the homes are rented.

Your quest for an apt for rent will become easier and also that much more fun with a tour of Bellaire's beautiful neighborhoods.

-Holt Street: This is an urban neighborhood with hi rise apartments. Much of the construction in this area is recent, from 2000 and after. Owner-occupied property dominates the real estate landscape. You may want to use an apartments locator to look up rental properties in Holt Street.

-Bissonnet Street: Apart from being the most often incorrectly spelled street in Houston, Bissonnet Street also connects the City of Bellaire with Clutch City, making it a much sought after destination for rental properties.

-Evergreen Street: It's an urban neighborhood and a perfect choice if you're looking for properties that are not too old but still have the character that comes with age. A vacancy rate of 9.3 percent indicates that with little effort, you can find suitable apartment homes here.

-City Center: The suburban neighborhood of City Center epitomizes the small town feel of Bellaire. Single-family homes and townhomes make up the bulk of this area's real estate.

The City of Bellaire provides all amenities and facilities that enhance quality of life. This includes a wonderfully stocked library, which also serves as a free WiFi hotspot. Cullen Park in Houston is a favorite with hikers, bikers and roller skating enthusiasts. The McKinney Falls State Park in Austin is a two and half hour drive away from Bellaire and offers excellent hiking trails. Within the city itself there are no less than 14 parks. The eating-out scene is largely dominated by casual dining restaurants. Roadster Grill is a local landmark famous for its generous servings of Greek food. Pico's is the place to go if you experience cravings for Mexican cuisine. The city's events calendar is a busy one all year round with activities such as summer camp, the trolley run, summer readings, wine and tapas event, and the great pumpkin hunt, keeping the good citizens busy and excited for more.