All apartments in Bellaire
Find more places like 5541 HUISACHE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
5541 HUISACHE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5541 HUISACHE

5541 Huisache Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellaire
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5541 Huisache Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
NEVER FLOODED. Beautiful and Charming 1997 remodeled Bellaire Home on a 70x125 lot with tall trees on a quiet low-traffic horseshoe shaped street. Far from freeway and train:Enjoy the quiet! SEE FLOOR PLAN under DOCUMENTS. Great Bellaire Schools! 3 or 4 bedrms, 2 1/2 bths. Large windows from Kitchen & Den to back deck and big, shady yard. Two living areas. Large Master has sitting area, 2 sinks, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Washer, dryer and two refrigerators included. Great storage & built-ins. Great neighbors! Near Bellaire pool, park, library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5541 HUISACHE have any available units?
5541 HUISACHE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5541 HUISACHE have?
Some of 5541 HUISACHE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5541 HUISACHE currently offering any rent specials?
5541 HUISACHE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5541 HUISACHE pet-friendly?
No, 5541 HUISACHE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5541 HUISACHE offer parking?
Yes, 5541 HUISACHE offers parking.
Does 5541 HUISACHE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5541 HUISACHE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5541 HUISACHE have a pool?
Yes, 5541 HUISACHE has a pool.
Does 5541 HUISACHE have accessible units?
Yes, 5541 HUISACHE has accessible units.
Does 5541 HUISACHE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5541 HUISACHE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5541 HUISACHE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5541 HUISACHE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401

Similar Pages

Bellaire Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX
Wharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine