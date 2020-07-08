5541 HUISACHE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

NEVER FLOODED. Beautiful and Charming 1997 remodeled Bellaire Home on a 70x125 lot with tall trees on a quiet low-traffic horseshoe shaped street. Far from freeway and train:Enjoy the quiet! SEE FLOOR PLAN under DOCUMENTS. Great Bellaire Schools! 3 or 4 bedrms, 2 1/2 bths. Large windows from Kitchen & Den to back deck and big, shady yard. Two living areas. Large Master has sitting area, 2 sinks, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Washer, dryer and two refrigerators included. Great storage & built-ins. Great neighbors! Near Bellaire pool, park, library.