Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Centrally located brick Bellaire town home. DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY. Spacious 1st floor features living, dinning, extra room with plenty of room to have company over; Great Bellaire amenities with lots of shopping and parks nearby. 2nd floor includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry conveniently located by the master bedroom. Nice balcony provides great space for a cup of morning coffee or evening BBQ.