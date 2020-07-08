4914 Cedar Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Don't miss this beautifully maintained and Inviting two-story home with guest quarters on a quiet street w/in close proximity to new HEB, parks, restaurants and more! First floors includes formal dining, study, open plan with ample built-ins throughout, kitchen and breakfast all with views to the sparkling pool. Second floor includes large Master suite along with 3 secondary bedrooms and utility room. Spacious guest apartment (sqft not included) above the garage is perfect for pool parties and movie nights! Large windows allowing bountiful light to flow in. Perfect location right off of tree lined Bellaire Blvd, easy access to major freeways. Zoned to Condit! Did not flood during HARVEY or any other flood event.*All room measurements are approx.. to be identified by buyers*.