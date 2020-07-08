All apartments in Bellaire
Find more places like 4914 Cedar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
4914 Cedar Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

4914 Cedar Street

4914 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellaire
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

4914 Cedar Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this beautifully maintained and Inviting two-story home with guest quarters on a quiet street w/in close proximity to new HEB, parks, restaurants and more! First floors includes formal dining, study, open plan with ample built-ins throughout, kitchen and breakfast all with views to the sparkling pool. Second floor includes large Master suite along with 3 secondary bedrooms and utility room. Spacious guest apartment (sqft not included) above the garage is perfect for pool parties and movie nights! Large windows allowing bountiful light to flow in. Perfect location right off of tree lined Bellaire Blvd, easy access to major freeways. Zoned to Condit! Did not flood during HARVEY or any other flood event.*All room measurements are approx.. to be identified by buyers*.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Cedar Street have any available units?
4914 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4914 Cedar Street have?
Some of 4914 Cedar Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4914 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 4914 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Cedar Street have a pool?
Yes, 4914 Cedar Street has a pool.
Does 4914 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 4914 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401

Similar Pages

Bellaire Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX
Wharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine