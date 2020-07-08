4614 Holly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

This home is not right for everyone but it could be absolutely perfect for you! From the curved path through lush landscaping and stucco arch to the heavy wooden front door, this house draws you in. Inside is a unique home with flexible living/sleeping options in a blend of mid-century scale with modern style. Beautifully proportioned living and dining rooms with wood beams and raised ceilings; kitchen filled with light from a wall of windows overlooking backyard has roll out storage cabinets with butcher block counters. Master bedroom has built in closets from floor to ceiling. Two additional rooms, currently open plan but easy to install doors for privacy; larger has wall to wall closet and access to side patio and could be extended to make a master ensuite. Large backyard means plenty of room to extend. Zoned to excellent Bellaire schools, close to downtown and the medical center, with a flexible living space to accommodate today's ability to work remotely - is this the one for you?