Bellaire, TX
4614 Holly Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 PM

4614 Holly Street

4614 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Bellaire
Location

4614 Holly Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
This home is not right for everyone but it could be absolutely perfect for you! From the curved path through lush landscaping and stucco arch to the heavy wooden front door, this house draws you in. Inside is a unique home with flexible living/sleeping options in a blend of mid-century scale with modern style. Beautifully proportioned living and dining rooms with wood beams and raised ceilings; kitchen filled with light from a wall of windows overlooking backyard has roll out storage cabinets with butcher block counters. Master bedroom has built in closets from floor to ceiling. Two additional rooms, currently open plan but easy to install doors for privacy; larger has wall to wall closet and access to side patio and could be extended to make a master ensuite. Large backyard means plenty of room to extend. Zoned to excellent Bellaire schools, close to downtown and the medical center, with a flexible living space to accommodate today's ability to work remotely - is this the one for you?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Holly Street have any available units?
4614 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4614 Holly Street have?
Some of 4614 Holly Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 4614 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4614 Holly Street offer parking?
No, 4614 Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 4614 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 4614 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 4614 Holly Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4614 Holly Street has accessible units.
Does 4614 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4614 Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4614 Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.

