Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Brick ranch 3 bedroom, 2 bath spacious living room with fireplace on the far end of the room; Kitchen is gorgeous with granite countertops, and custom wood above and below counter cabinets. Two ovens and built-in microwave and double door refrigerator. along side the kitchen is a den and dining area. No indoor pets, but for an additional $50 month outdoor pet is allowed. Owner pays first $150.00 of the electric bill and owner carves out 1 acre with the rental and tenant is responsible for yard maintenance. Laundry room in house has washer and dryer included.