208 Honey Creek Court Available 07/01/20 New House, Amazing View! - Brand New and Spacious … 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is perfect for the growing family! The open-concept living area, dining area and kitchen will wow you with state-of-the-art appliances, sleek design, ample storage space, marble countertops and a large island with a farmhouse sink that will allow for easy entertaining or just corralling everyone for dinner. Each bedroom is outfitted with plush carpet and substantial closet space with your comfort in mind. The master bedroom has spectacular windows that let in tons of light (along with an awesome valley view) and a beautiful walk-in closet that has enough space for all your needs. The bathrooms feature exquisite tile and impeccable layouts. The master bath has the added bonuses of large double vanities (again, with an amazing valley view) and a walk-in shower with a bench. The other second-floor bathroom has a large tub, with the half bath being perfect for guests. An attached two-car garage and separate laundry area round out this home and highlight how well it marries functionality and beautiful aesthetics. Relatively close to the Hill Country Galleria in nearby Bee Cave, and within a short driving distance to downtown Austin, and, a bit father afield, the Texas Hill Country, making this a great stepping stone to all that Central Texas has to offer. Property is located in the Lake Travis ISD (which achieved a top rating of “Exemplary” by the Texas Education Association) – Schools are Lakeway Elementary School, Hudson Bend Middle School and Lake Travis High School (which is right across the main road from the Property).



