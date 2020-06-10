All apartments in Bee Cave
Bee Cave, TX
208 Honey Creek Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

208 Honey Creek Court

208 Honey Creek Ct · (512) 777-2609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

208 Honey Creek Ct, Bee Cave, TX 78738

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 Honey Creek Court · Avail. Jul 1

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1792 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
208 Honey Creek Court Available 07/01/20 New House, Amazing View! - Brand New and Spacious … 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is perfect for the growing family! The open-concept living area, dining area and kitchen will wow you with state-of-the-art appliances, sleek design, ample storage space, marble countertops and a large island with a farmhouse sink that will allow for easy entertaining or just corralling everyone for dinner. Each bedroom is outfitted with plush carpet and substantial closet space with your comfort in mind. The master bedroom has spectacular windows that let in tons of light (along with an awesome valley view) and a beautiful walk-in closet that has enough space for all your needs. The bathrooms feature exquisite tile and impeccable layouts. The master bath has the added bonuses of large double vanities (again, with an amazing valley view) and a walk-in shower with a bench. The other second-floor bathroom has a large tub, with the half bath being perfect for guests. An attached two-car garage and separate laundry area round out this home and highlight how well it marries functionality and beautiful aesthetics. Relatively close to the Hill Country Galleria in nearby Bee Cave, and within a short driving distance to downtown Austin, and, a bit father afield, the Texas Hill Country, making this a great stepping stone to all that Central Texas has to offer. Property is located in the Lake Travis ISD (which achieved a top rating of “Exemplary” by the Texas Education Association) – Schools are Lakeway Elementary School, Hudson Bend Middle School and Lake Travis High School (which is right across the main road from the Property).

(RLNE5824073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Honey Creek Court have any available units?
208 Honey Creek Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 208 Honey Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
208 Honey Creek Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Honey Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 208 Honey Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bee Cave.
Does 208 Honey Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 208 Honey Creek Court does offer parking.
Does 208 Honey Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Honey Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Honey Creek Court have a pool?
No, 208 Honey Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 208 Honey Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 208 Honey Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Honey Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Honey Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Honey Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Honey Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
