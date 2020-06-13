Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Baytown, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
3 Units Available
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Inverness in Baytown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
16 Units Available
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments close to Texas 146, Texas 330 Spur and I-10, surrounded by parks. Unique limestone and stucco constructions, with designer cabinetry and granite countertops. Close to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment.
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1408 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
893 sqft
Ranch at Rollingbrook is only accepting online rental applications at this time. Call now for details!
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1095 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.

June 2020 Baytown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baytown Rent Report. Baytown rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baytown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Baytown rents increased moderately over the past month

Baytown rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baytown stand at $876 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,072 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Baytown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Baytown throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Baytown rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Baytown has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Baytown is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Baytown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,072 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Baytown.
    • While rents in Baytown remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baytown than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Baytown.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

