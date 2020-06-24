All apartments in Baytown
Last updated October 31 2019 at 9:12 PM

6050 Sandy Creek Drive

6050 Sandy Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6050 Sandy Creek Drive, Baytown, TX 77523

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Great and spacious 4 bedroom in Baytown! This 2 floor open floor plan is a beauty. Downstairs has a connecting kitchen, living, and dining all in one. Master bedroom is downstairs and separate from the 3 bedrooms upstairs. There is also a second living room upstairs that can be used as a playroom. There is also a small room for storage or office space. Back yard has a large covered patio along with 2 cement pads one for a patio set and one for the grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

