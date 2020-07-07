All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 6 Ashleyville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
6 Ashleyville Road
Last updated January 9 2020 at 4:01 PM

6 Ashleyville Road

6 Ashleyville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Ashleyville Road, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 1 Story Home in Baytown! This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom property has been recently updated and is ready for immediate move in! Find fresh paint throughout the interior and exterior of the home, and a spacious living room upon entering the home. The updated kitchen has new granite countertops, new fixtures, and separate dining space. The expansive master bedroom boasts two closets, an en-suite bathroom and a shower/tub combo. Brand new flooring, cieling fans, and lighting throughout the entire home. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Ashleyville Road have any available units?
6 Ashleyville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Ashleyville Road have?
Some of 6 Ashleyville Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Ashleyville Road currently offering any rent specials?
6 Ashleyville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Ashleyville Road pet-friendly?
No, 6 Ashleyville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 6 Ashleyville Road offer parking?
Yes, 6 Ashleyville Road offers parking.
Does 6 Ashleyville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Ashleyville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Ashleyville Road have a pool?
No, 6 Ashleyville Road does not have a pool.
Does 6 Ashleyville Road have accessible units?
No, 6 Ashleyville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Ashleyville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Ashleyville Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine