6 Ashleyville Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 1 Story Home in Baytown! This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom property has been recently updated and is ready for immediate move in! Find fresh paint throughout the interior and exterior of the home, and a spacious living room upon entering the home. The updated kitchen has new granite countertops, new fixtures, and separate dining space. The expansive master bedroom boasts two closets, an en-suite bathroom and a shower/tub combo. Brand new flooring, cieling fans, and lighting throughout the entire home. Schedule a showing today!