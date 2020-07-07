3819 Dogwood Tr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1109738?source=marketing



Price: $1375

Security Deposit: $1175

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1480

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Don't miss your chance to call this lovely open concept property home! It has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths with cute lighted vanities. The kitchen features several cabinets, plenty of counter space, and even a breakfast bar. It has a large fenced backyard and it's located close to shopping centers and dining! Don't wait...Won't last long. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred P

281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.