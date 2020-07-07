All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 3819 Dogwood Tr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
3819 Dogwood Tr
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:23 PM

3819 Dogwood Tr

3819 Dogwood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3819 Dogwood Trail, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1109738?source=marketing

Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1480
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Don't miss your chance to call this lovely open concept property home! It has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths with cute lighted vanities. The kitchen features several cabinets, plenty of counter space, and even a breakfast bar. It has a large fenced backyard and it's located close to shopping centers and dining! Don't wait...Won't last long. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P
281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Dogwood Tr have any available units?
3819 Dogwood Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 Dogwood Tr have?
Some of 3819 Dogwood Tr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Dogwood Tr currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Dogwood Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Dogwood Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 Dogwood Tr is pet friendly.
Does 3819 Dogwood Tr offer parking?
No, 3819 Dogwood Tr does not offer parking.
Does 3819 Dogwood Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Dogwood Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Dogwood Tr have a pool?
No, 3819 Dogwood Tr does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Dogwood Tr have accessible units?
No, 3819 Dogwood Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Dogwood Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 Dogwood Tr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St
Baytown, TX 77520
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine