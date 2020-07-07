All apartments in Baytown
Baytown, TX
2302 Spring Hollow Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:23 PM

2302 Spring Hollow Drive

2302 Spring Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

2302 Spring Hollow, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Spring Hollow Drive have any available units?
2302 Spring Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 2302 Spring Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Spring Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Spring Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 Spring Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2302 Spring Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Spring Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 2302 Spring Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Spring Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Spring Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 2302 Spring Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Spring Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2302 Spring Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Spring Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 Spring Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Spring Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Spring Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

