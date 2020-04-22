All apartments in Baytown
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:23 PM

2222 Sanders Brook Drive

2222 Sanders Brook · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Sanders Brook, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Sanders Brook Drive have any available units?
2222 Sanders Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 2222 Sanders Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Sanders Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Sanders Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 Sanders Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2222 Sanders Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Sanders Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 2222 Sanders Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Sanders Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Sanders Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 2222 Sanders Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Sanders Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2222 Sanders Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Sanders Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Sanders Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 Sanders Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 Sanders Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

