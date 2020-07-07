All apartments in Baytown
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:19 PM

1500 Elm St.

1500 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Elm Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Property remodeled inside out, new central air. New Plumbing, New foundation.. Granite in Kitchen. Room measurements are approximate.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5670478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Elm St. have any available units?
1500 Elm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Elm St. have?
Some of 1500 Elm St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Elm St. currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Elm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Elm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Elm St. is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Elm St. offer parking?
No, 1500 Elm St. does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Elm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Elm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Elm St. have a pool?
No, 1500 Elm St. does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Elm St. have accessible units?
No, 1500 Elm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Elm St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Elm St. does not have units with dishwashers.

