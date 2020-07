Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME FEATURES UPDATES THROUGHOUT.



THIS LOVELY BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING AREA. THE OPEN KITCHEN HAS A LARGE COUNTERTOP WITH DINING AREA WITH A BAR AREA. LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD, THAT IS PET FRIENDLY.



Apply or schedule your showing, at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.