Nearly 4000 SF, this 1.3 acre waterfront home sits right on a beautiful bayou with access to the Gulf of Mexico. Swimming pool overlooking the water, granite countertops everywhere, outdoor amenities, downstairs huge game room with kitchenette, theatre seating, pool table, and lots more. Come see and lease this unique waterfront home in Baytown! Pets welcome on a case x case basis. Home can lease furnished for $3500 or unfurnished for $3150.