307 Bird Dog Bnd.

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets pool range

Clean Move in Ready 3 beds 2 bath in Hunters Crossing Bastrop. - APPOINTMENT REQUIRED - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Very Clean, ready for move in 3 bed 2 bath Home in Hunters Crossing. Close to shopping and school. Kitchen has all appliances including gas range. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Fenced backyard. Laundry room with washer and dryer connections. All rooms are great sizes with walk in closets. Master bedroom has lounger tub and double vanity. Don't miss out on this great property.



Single pet allowed with non-refundable pet fee. Apps are to be submitted online. Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps won't be processed. All app fees are non refundable, so please read the criteria prior to submitting applications.



(RLNE1936963)