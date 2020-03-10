All apartments in Bastrop
307 Bird Dog Bnd.
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

307 Bird Dog Bnd.

307 Bird Dog Bend · No Longer Available
Location

307 Bird Dog Bend, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Clean Move in Ready 3 beds 2 bath in Hunters Crossing Bastrop. - APPOINTMENT REQUIRED - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Very Clean, ready for move in 3 bed 2 bath Home in Hunters Crossing. Close to shopping and school. Kitchen has all appliances including gas range. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Fenced backyard. Laundry room with washer and dryer connections. All rooms are great sizes with walk in closets. Master bedroom has lounger tub and double vanity. Don't miss out on this great property.

Single pet allowed with non-refundable pet fee. Apps are to be submitted online. Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps won't be processed. All app fees are non refundable, so please read the criteria prior to submitting applications.

(RLNE1936963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Bird Dog Bnd. have any available units?
307 Bird Dog Bnd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 307 Bird Dog Bnd. have?
Some of 307 Bird Dog Bnd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Bird Dog Bnd. currently offering any rent specials?
307 Bird Dog Bnd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Bird Dog Bnd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Bird Dog Bnd. is pet friendly.
Does 307 Bird Dog Bnd. offer parking?
No, 307 Bird Dog Bnd. does not offer parking.
Does 307 Bird Dog Bnd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Bird Dog Bnd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Bird Dog Bnd. have a pool?
Yes, 307 Bird Dog Bnd. has a pool.
Does 307 Bird Dog Bnd. have accessible units?
No, 307 Bird Dog Bnd. does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Bird Dog Bnd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Bird Dog Bnd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Bird Dog Bnd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Bird Dog Bnd. does not have units with air conditioning.
